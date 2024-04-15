Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Ernestas Norvaišas, Sweet Transit

Sweet Transit Will Finally Leave The Early Access Station On April 22

Team17 have finally confirmed a release date for Sweet Transit, as the game will pull out of Early Access full steam next week.

Article Summary Sweet Transit exits Early Access with an April 22 release date.

New launch trailer reveals latest updates and enhancements.

Gameplay revolves around railway expansion and city growth.

Version 1.0 introduces full modding support via Steam Workshop.

After being in Early Access for nearly two years, Team17 and Ernestas Norvaišas have given Sweet Transit a proper release date of April 22. Work has been slow but progressive for the game, as it's been available since June 2022 in a limited capacity while work was being done to make this the best train tycoon experience possible. Now it looks like they're ready to go full steam ahead with Version 1.0 and are showing off the changes and upgrades in a brand-new trailer, which you can see here. Enjoy the footage as we'll see the game out on Steam next week.

Sweet Transit

Sweet Transit is a unique city builder where the railway is king and trains are the best means of expansion and transportation. Create intricate production lines and grow humble villages into thriving metropolises while moving through prime eras, such as the introduction of steam power and the invention of the combustion engine. Become a pioneer of the industry and work to keep your citizens happy through the interconnected world of the railway.

Systems-led city builder: Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society

Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society Customizable rail network: Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians

Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians Evolve your industry: From steam to diesel and beyond, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal

From steam to diesel and beyond, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal Be a person of the people: Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements

Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics

