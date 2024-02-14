Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling, Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland Arrives In AEW: Fight Forever With Free DLC

THQ Nordic dropped a new free DLC for AEW: Fight Forever today, as Swerve Strickland takes you to the beach with all-new content.

Article Summary THQ Nordic releases Swerve to the Beach DLC for AEW: Fight Forever.

Freebie for da Fans pack with 10 new ring attires, 5 music tracks.

Swerve Strickland joins AEW game roster amidst title hunt excitement.

Season Pass Three includes 3 wrestlers, beach ring, moves, skins, music.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's revealed the latest content for AEW: Fight Forever, as you'll be getting a free DLC and new content featuring the one and only Swerve Strickland. Get ready to Swerve to the Beach with some cool new additions, as you'll literally be competing in an ocean-side environment as part of Season Pass Three. The team has been slowly adding new wrestlers to the mix in seasons with three a piece, but it is unclear why that hasn't expanded with the way the roster is jam-packed full of talent. At the very least, having Swerve in the game makes it feel a little more updated as he is currently in the title hunt (as of when we're writing this), and having him added to the game just makes the roster feel a little more special. We have details about the pass and the free DLC for you below.

Swerve to the Beach

The new Swerve to the Beach DLC represents the first installment in Fight Forever's Season 3 DLC series and will include the new day and evening beach ring, allowing wrestling gamers to pulverize their opponents with oceanic views. Swerve to the Beach is now available for AEW: Fight Forever players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition to today's release of Swerve to the Beach, ALL Fight Forever players can download the new Freebie for da Fans DLC, effective immediately. This completely free DLC pack featuring ten new ring attires and five new music tracks will be available to players starting February 16. In Japan, the new attire and music track pack will be available for 22 JPY (or .15¢ USD).

AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass Three

3 new wrestlers

New day and evening beach ring

33 new move-sets

42 new skin and attire options

11 new music tracks

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!