Sword Art Online Variant Showdown Will Release For Mobile In 2022

Bandai Namco announced they have a new mobile title coming out this year as we'll be getting Sword Art Online Variant Showdown. This is going to be a new free-to-play action title that will come with in-app purchases, as you take on the familiar character of Kirito and run through the world of Cross Edge. The game is going to be released to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the anime as you're essentially picking up the character's story and going off on your own adventure in the game. At the moment they are taking pre-registrations for people who wish to get in on the action on day one, however, there has been no formal release date set yet. Those who pre-register, which you can do here, will be getting some bonuses based on how many people do so, with rewards starting at 100k players and going up every additional 100k. For now, you can read part of the story and check out the announcement trailer below.

Cross Edge. A game supposedly designed by a middle school genius. It's a title Kirito has heard before. A game which has attracted a lot of attention from players, not least because it was supposedly designed by a middle school genius. One day at the Dicey Café, Kirito hears two rumors about Cross Edge. The first: There's a mysterious player who attacks out of nowhere. Losing to them means losing a portion of your own memories. The second: This player goes around wearing a hood pulled low to hide their eyes… Kirito can't help but recall Laughing Coffin, the player-killer guild he faced in SAO. In part to investigate these rumors, Kirito and his friends begin playing Cross Edge, and are soon targeted in a surprise attack.