Synced: Off-Planet Announces Advanced Alpha Test Date

NExT Studios revealed more details for Synced: Off-Planet, as they are now prepping for the next Advanced Alpha Test. The next test will be kicking off on September 17th for PC players, and you can register for it over on their website. Originally it was set for September 3rd, and some of the branding still says that, so we're not sure why the two-week push. But you'll have a chance to experiment with a number of different game mechanics in this companion-based shooter. You can read more about the alpha below.

Synced: Off-Planet is a companion-based shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Fight together against enemy teams and synchronize with Nano companion classes to deploy in combat. Strengthen your squad, upgrade your weapons and uncover how society's greatest innovation went wrong. Cybernetic enemies found on the surface of the planet, Nanos are the core of SYNCED: Off-Planet's "companion-based shooter" gameplay innovation in the multiplayer shooter genre. Players discover and synchronize with various Nano types to gain control and deploy them in the field to increase the odds of victory. Players interested in joining the action of Synced: Off-Planet can register for the upcoming Advanced Alpha on PC by visiting the website and receive the exclusive Founder's Pack of digital in-game items containing both a weapon skin for the CQ4 Assault Rifle and a skin for the Crusher Nano class. WEAPONIZE YOUR ENEMIES: Bring something new to the fight with Nano companions. Synchronize the Nanos you defeat to control companion classes with different abilities and customizable modifiers to outsmart and outlast the competition.

DEFEAT YOUR RIVALS: Team up in squads of three for fast-paced action across multiple game modes where you'll need more than just shooting to survive. Use your environment, teammates and Nanos to deploy unique tactical combinations against roaming hoards and enemy teams.

CUSTOMIZED COMBAT: Discover and develop your Haven between matches. Make upgrades to weapons and gear to improve your survival skills and save other survivors to expand your skill set for your next battle.

SURVIVE A NOT-SO-DISTANT FUTURE: Immerse yourself in a story that grows with you. Progress through matches to meet more survivors and reveal new information. Unravel the wires that bind techno-optimism and corruption to the downfall of society as we know it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SYNCED: Off-Planet | Official Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/CTcWDaPNTxo)