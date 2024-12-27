Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Synduality: Echo Of Ada

Synduality Echo of Ada Releases "Gift Of The Magus" Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Synduality Echo of Ada, as the Gift Of The Magus trailer show more off before the game comes out

Article Summary Discover the new "Gift Of The Magus" trailer for Synduality Echo of Ada, released by Bandai Namco.

The game launches on January 23, 2025, for PC and consoles, revealing exciting new gameplay footage.

Set in 2222, players face xenomorphic Enders and toxic terrain to collect AO Crystals.

Customize AI partner Magus and CradleCoffin mecha for unique combat and exploration strategies.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer over the holidays for their upcoming game Synduality Echo of Ada, as we got the Gift of the Magus trailer. This is basically just a fun trailer that puts holiday music and flair over the game's content like it's a Christmas special, but we actually get to see more of the game that we have in the past, even if it's in a hokey trailer. Enjoy the footage, as the game will be out for PC and consoles on January 23, 2025.

Synduality Echo of Ada

Synduality Echo of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called The Tears of the New Moon wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population. Amidst the calamity, humans are forced to build an underground haven to survive. Take on the role of a Drifter whose goal is to collect the rare resource known as AO Crystals. In your quest, you must collaborate with your artificial intelligence partner to face xenomorphic creatures known as Enders and survive the hazards on the surface. Rise from the underground to a surface world infested with hostile Enders, toxic rains, and other enemies as you fight to loot for resources. Ride your CradleCoffin, cooperate with your Magus, and stay alert around other players. One false move is all it takes to lose both your mecha and precious supplies, left to be scavenged by the remaining survivors.

This humanoid AI supports in exploration, scavenging, and combat. Each model type has a different personality, and its appearance can be extensively customized. They operate by giving tailored feedback on the objective based on analysis of your previous performance in sorties so you don't make the same mistakes twice. Keep them close, as Magus can also unleash unique abilities when you are in a tough spot! The CradleCoffin is an all-weather bipod developed for the harsh terrain of the surface. Each mecha has a different endurance level, load capacity, and operation time and can be further customized with many body parts and weapons to suit each sortie and try new playstyles. Craft new parts by collecting resources and upgrading the garage, and discover how powerful a CradleCoffin can become!

