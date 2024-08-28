Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bridge constructor, Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point

Tabletop Game Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point Announced

Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point is a brand new tabletop title on the way, based on the popular video game series of the same name

Indie game publisher Headup Games and tabletop publisher Maestro Media have come together for a new board game based on Bridge Constructor. The announcement, while cool, was basically just that, as you can read from the snippet of the press release we're sharing today, as the two companies basically talked a lot about themselves and didn't reveal much of anything about the title except its box art. Here's hoping we find out what they have planned for it next time they talk about Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point

Headup Games x Maestro Media

Maestro, well-known for their collaboration with creator Edmund McMillen on the massive hit card game The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls, is currently working on the physical strategy card game Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point, which, as part of today's partnership, Headup will bring to the digital space as a new videogame — bringing a new spin to the audience of Headup's beloved #1 Bridge Constructor franchise. As part of the planned tabletop release, Headup and Maestro Media are also combining their expertise to create a faithful digital adaptation of Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point, which will be made available on leading digital storefronts in late 2024/early 2025. Fans of the franchise, along with strategy game enthusiasts, can look forward to a unique and immersive experience upon the game's digital release.

The Bridge Constructor brand, celebrated for its brainteasing titles, including Bridge Constructor, Bridge Constructor Portal, and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, is set to make its Q1 2025 debut in the world of physical card games. The tabletop card game Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point will offer fans a fresh and strategic way to experience the challenge of bridge-building with their friends and family. Maestro Media has been instrumental in creating and developing the physical card game, bringing their innovative approach to consumer products and the highest level of design expertise into this exciting project. Headup's proven track record in digital gaming ensures that the upcoming version of Bridge Constructor: Breaking Point will capture the essence and feeling of Maestro's upcoming card game.

