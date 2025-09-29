Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knight Fever Games, Ludogram, Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator Will Receive An Updated Demo

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator will be launching an updated free demo in October as part of the latest Steam Next Fest event

Manage your own board game store, hire staff, and master finances to grow your tabletop empire.

Collect, assemble, and paint rare miniatures, then decide to sell or display them to impress customers.

Host tournaments and game nights, boost your shop's reputation, and attract loyal gaming fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Knight Fever Games, along with developer Ludogram, have confirmed that an update demo is coming to Tabletop Game Shop Simulator. The team will basically give players an updated experience to try out as part of the October 2025 edition of Steam Next Fest. It's an improvement, but not a big one. The demo will be made available from October 13-20, 2025.

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Manage a budding tabletop store from the ground up. Design the store's layout, set reasonable prices (resellers beware!), and create a welcoming atmosphere to attract a loyal customer base. Hire fellow board game aficionados as staff, complete transactions, and handle restocks as inventory flies off the shelf. Ensure the shop stays afloat by effectively managing finances and navigating the ever-murky waters of supply and demand.

Place the owner's tabletop prowess on full display and collect prized miniatures. Open mystery packs to secure rare parts, then assemble and paint them to increase their value. Choose to sell figures for profit or add them to a growing collection. Master painting skills to create one-of-a-kind figures to impress customers and raise the store's reputation. Become a staple of the board gaming community and expand the store over time. Host epic game nights and compete against customers, celebrate with exclusive product launches, and attract high-profile customers. As it reaches closing time, strive for success and bigger opportunities on a quest to become the largest tabletop shop in town.

Organize tournaments and one-on-one battles against customers, proving your skills with your own miniature collection on the line. Use your best miniatures and strategies to dominate the battlefield, earning rewards and boosting your shop's prestige. Use climbing profits to host bigger events, acquire more product licences, and attract high-profile customers. Host special game nights, launch exclusive figure collections, and turn your store into the heart of the tabletop gaming community!

