Taito Announces Bubble Bobble & Space Invaders Console Titles

Taito revealed two new titles coming to console with Space Invaders Forever and Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back. Along with ININ Games, two classics are coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. First up is Space Invaders Forever, which will bring three games to console with their own pain on the franchise. Meanwhile, BB4F is getting a new version with the return of The Baron, a classic villain from the original Bubble Bobble. You can read about both and check out a trailer below. Both games are getting released in late 2020, but no official dates were given yet.

Team up with up to 3 friends to shoot down the invaders to clear the stages as fast as possible. This brand new 4-player-coop-experience offers new stages, gimmicks and new music written by Taito's in-house sound team 'ZUNTATA'. Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders is the perfect union of two Arcade Kings. Two of Taito's most iconic and beloved video game series clash on console and combine elements from both arcade classics. Players are controlling the Arkanoid Vaus paddle ship to defeat waves of Space Invaders. Beat all 150 stages with your skills and unlock 40 different characters from the Taito legacy. Each character has unique abilities – use more than 20 different skills, including power-ups and protective fire. Are you ready to defeat the huge 3D Invader bosses and save the galaxy?

A newly included feature for Switch will be the much requested online ranking. This will allow players worldwide to compare their high scores and compete against each other, giving the game an additional boost on replayability and fun. Bubble Bobble 4 Friends received a lot of praise from the critics and fans, with many requesting more content. Taito and ININ Games listened. The Baron is Back comes with 100 unique, new stages: twice as many stages as before! The return of the fan-favourite villain, Baron von Blubba, brings additional thrills and makes the new stages quite challenging, given that he is invincible. The player has to dodge him while defeating the other enemies one by one to clear the stage.