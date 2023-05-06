Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Frieza In Hell Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts cards from the Golden Frieza-themed Resurgence set which features Frieza in Hell and his minions.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

The focus on the Golden Frieza Saga continues. The Frieza, Bitter Scream card is an interesting one, as it shows a quirk of Super that some found to be unexpected. The card depicts Frieza in Hell, which is quite heavenly for anyone else watching. In Hell, Frieza is immobilized and surrounded by sweet imagery, which he'd hate, considering he's… you know. An asshole.

What is most interesting about this scene from the original Resurrection of 'F' movie and its anime series adaptation is that it makes zero effort to connect with the depiction of Frieza's afterlife that we saw during The Buu Saga. It outright contradicts it. This shows that Akira Toriyama is not interested in keeping continuity between Super and the "filler" content (elements of the Z anime that weren't adapted from the manga).

