Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Directive 8020, sci-fi, supermassive games

Directive 8020 Releases New Launch Trailer As It's Available Today

Check out the official launch trailer for Directive 8020 — the game is available today on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Directive 8020 is out now on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with Supermassive Games debuting its launch trailer.

The new Directive 8020 launch trailer offers a final look at the cinematic survival horror experience before players dive in.

Set aboard the colony ship Cassiopeia, Directive 8020 follows a desperate mission to Tau Ceti f as Earth faces collapse.

An alien organism that mimics humans turns the crew against itself, blending stealth, split-second choices, and paranoia.

Developer and publisher Supermassive Games have released one more trailer for Directive 8020, as the game has officially become available today. The launch trailer, which you can see above, is basically a sizzle reel for the game at this point, letting you see what the final version of the game looks like ahead of playing it. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

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