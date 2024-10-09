Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amanda The Adventurer 2, MANGLEDmaw Games

Amanda the Adventurer 2 To Be Released In Two Weeks

DreadXP confirmed the release date for Amanda the Adventurer 2, as the full version of the game will come out later this month

Article Summary Amanda the Adventurer 2, a horror sequel, releases October 22, 2024, expanding the eerie world of pre-school terrors.

Players follow Riley Park on a spine-chilling quest at Kensdale Public Library, unraveling dark secrets with Amanda.

Interact directly with Amanda, influencing her world, and explore environments for hidden lore and new challenges.

New friends and deeper storytelling add thrilling twists to Amanda, Riley, and Aunt Kate's sinister adventures.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP confirmed Amanda The Adventurer 2 is set to be released later this month. The sequel to the horror title was revealed earlier this year, as they are expanding on this parody of Dora the Explorer with an all-new adventure through the terrors of pre-school life. We now know the game will be released on October 22, 2024, for PC via Steam. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer for you to check out above.

Amanda The Adventurer 2

Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who, after seeing what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they're greeted by a masked figure who claims to know their Aunt Kate before she died, and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes. Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley's presence, and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it's not just Amanda looking for Riley now…

Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.

like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world. New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for, or don't! See how she responds!

asks for, or don't! See how she responds! New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You're not at Aunt Kate's anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!

New Friends! Neither Riley nor Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!

will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side! Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda , Riley, and Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold a horrifying history.

