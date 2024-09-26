Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Denkiworks, Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Tanuki: Pon's Summer Announced During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Tanuki: Pon's Summer has been revealed during the Xbox livestream at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, arriving sometime next year

Article Summary Tanuki: Pon's Summer announced at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, coming to PC and Xbox next year.

Play as Pon, a tanuki delivering mail, performing BMX tricks, fishing, and interacting with quirky locals.

Engage in summer activities like bug catching, sushi making, baseball, and more while restoring the Great Tanuki Shrine.

Explore a village inspired by Kyoto and other Japanese locations, with an emoji-based dialogue system for managing relationships.

Critical Reflex and Denkiworks dropped a new reveal this week at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as Tanuki: Pon's Summer is coming to PC and Xbox consoles. Created by the same minds that brought the insanely addictive indie game Cursed To Golf, this brand new title will have you playing as a tanuki who delivers mail for a small modern fantasy-like town, where you'll get packages to everyone throughout your shift. Along the way, you'll also perform tricks on your bike, fish in the nearby rivers, interact with the townsfolk, and more in what looks like a challenging yet cozy title. No word on a release date, but we're guessing we won't see this one until 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Step into the furry paws of Pon and BMX in style as a part-time mailman in a picturesque Japanese town, delivering packages, pulling off tricks, and helping locals with quests. In this awesome summer adventure, you'll enjoy fun activities like bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo, and more while unlocking a variety of decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the end-of-summer Matsuri festival! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system.

Ride your bike freely while doing sick BMX tricks, grinds, flips, and stunts.

Deliver packages and complete odd jobs around the village as a part-time mailman.

Enjoy summer activities like bug catching, karaoke, fishing, baseball, and more.

Make friends with – or even upset – the quirky townsfolk with a fun emoji-based dialogue system.

Unlock different decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine.

Explore a lovingly crafted world inspired by the developers' lived experiences in Kyoto, Aomori, Sapporo, and Beppu. Hot summer days in Japan await!

