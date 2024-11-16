Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk

Tavern Talk Announces Brand-New Tempest Tantrum DLC

Tavern Talk has a brand new DLC on the way, giving players over three more hours of content as you continue to work on your tavern skills

Article Summary Explore new DLC Tempest Tantrum, set 18 months after main game events with three extra hours of content.

Join detective Melina in a race against time to stop a chaotic spirit from wreaking havoc in Asteria.

Serve magical drinks at Wayfarer's Inn to shape destinies and brew up quests for adventurous patrons.

Uncover ancient secrets and decorate the tavern while forming bonds with a cast inspired by TTRPGs.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment revealed a new DLC for Tavern Talk this week, as players will experience the Tempest Tantrum. Set to be released on December 11, the DLC will transport you 18 months into the future after the events of the main game, where a new young detective shows up and causes a bit of a ruckus. We have the details for you below and the latest trailer above as we'll wait out the next few weeks for it to arrive.

Tempest Tantrum

One and a half years after the events of Tavern Talk, young detective Melina finds a mysterious mechanism and breaks it, accidentally unleashing the chaotic spirit trapped inside. Melina and her friends must now race to stop a Primordial storm from wreaking havoc on their freshly saved world! Tavern Talk: Tempest Tantrum adds a new adventure, a new character, a new drink and infusion, and over three hours of extra content!

Tavern Talk

You walk into a tavern… and get to work! You are the owner of the Wayfarer's Inn, a popular watering hole in the fantasy land of Asteria. But you're no ordinary barkeep. Be it a potion of seething fury or prancing swords, the drinks you serve can change your customer's destiny forever. You can also turn the rumors you hear at work into intrepid quests for your patrons! Befriend a colorful cast of adventurers as they brag about their latest triumph – or commiserate an utter failure. Whether it's relaxation or a fresh thrill, you're on hand to give each patron what they need. Beyond the walls of this cozy tavern, a world-threatening danger is brewing. Every quest, rumor, and conversation is intertwined with the ultimate fate of the land.

Find Your Family: The Wayfarer's Inn is a safe haven for a colorful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home.

Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home. Brew Up A Storm: Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates.

Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates. Whip Up Some Quests: Gather rumors from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Gather rumors from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests. Connect the Dots: Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land.

Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land. Cherish the Space: As adventurers return from their mighty quests, they'll bring back trinkets you can use to decorate your tavern. Your choices shape the snug interior of the Wayfarer's Inn.

