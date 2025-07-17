Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker Has Released a Free Demo

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker has a free demo available for players to try out on Steam as they work to finish the full game

Article Summary Try the free demo of Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker now available on Steam from Gentle Troll Entertainment

Experience a cozy narrative adventure set 36 years before the original Tavern Talk in the Asteria universe

Mix magical, fate-altering drinks and shape the stories of colorful TTRPG-inspired characters

Create quests from gathered tavern rumors and unlock multiple endings as you guide patrons’ destinies

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment has released a brand-new free demo for their upcoming game, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker. If you haven't seen it yet, this game was inspired by the Coffee Talk series, as you will help out would=be adventurers and more in this pseudo-sequel to the original Tavern Talk. The demo is available right now on a special Steam page, that isn't directly linked on the game's main page for some reason, giving you a couple hours of content to enjoy ad get a feeling for how it will play. Enjoy as we wait for an official launch date.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk, the game is a new standalone adventure within the Asteria universe, bringing a new cast of characters and story. You find yourself in a little, bleary portside town… and get to work! Welcome, Tavernkeep, to the Drowsy Dragon, a cosy seaside tavern that you call home. Your specialty lies in mixing magic fate-altering drinks for your patrons – be it mean mercenaries, savvy sailors, or ambitious adventurers. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into quests for your patrons!

The Drowsy Dragon is home to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help decide where their story goes.

A new story within Asteria, set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk

Serve a menu of magical, fate-altering drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as there's more than one solution!

Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Have fun with a refinement of the original game's mechanics to have a dash of challenge.

Discover three unique endings as you attempt to stop dreams from twisting into nightmares!

An immersive reading experience of at least six hours on your first play-through.

