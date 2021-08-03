TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Magnemite Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Magnemite Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Magnemite cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Magnemite picks in the comments below.

We begin with a mixed media Magnemite from Base Set. Looking at this Keiji Kinebuchi card, I have to say that I honestly can't tell if Magnemite here is a physically built object like Yuka Morii's lovely clay cards, or simply a very effective piece of 3D artwork. Whatever the case may be, it works quite well for this Electric-type Pokémon. If Magnemite were real, this is exactly what I'd picture it looking like.

Damn, those magnets are huge! Magnemite has been making all kinds of gains. All kinds! This Hidden Fates Magnemite is part of the set's Shiny Vault. Artist SATOSHI NAKAI depicts Shiny Magnemite in all of its golden shine here, in this textured Baby Shiny. The color palette here is exquisite, with the golden hue of Magnemite's body accentuated by the yellow burst of sparkles behind the Pokémon. This burst of sparkles is included on every card in the Shiny Vault, as it is meant to emulate the sparkles seen in the Pokémon games when a Shiny is encountered. However, the yellow just matches so well here.

Wow, I never thought Lt. Surge could be so cute. Here, we see a tender bonding moment between the gruff leader of Vermilion City's gym and his Magnemite. Surge has just polished his Magnemite, making it the shiniest little guy possible, and both trainer and Pokémon here are overjoyed. Fumie Kittaka did this as their one and only Pokémon card for the final Sun & Moon-era set, Cosmic Eclipse. This kind of card is called a Character Card, which was a Secret Rare style exclusive to that set that could be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, showcases the bond between the trainer and Pokémon.