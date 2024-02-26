Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables

Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables Confirmed For Late March

Teamfight Tactics revealed the next major update on the way as Inkborn Fables will bring a colorful and vibrant challenge this March.

Article Summary Riot Games announces Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables update, landing March 20, 2024.

Inkborn Fables adds mythical creatures and vibrant new challenges to TFT's gameplay.

Expect new champions, traits, augments, and surprises in patch 14.6's mystical world.

TFT remains the top auto battler with its chess-like strategy on multiple platforms.

Riot Games confirmed the next major update to Teamfight Tactics is coming next month, as Inkborn Fables will be released with the next free patch. The shorthand to this new update is that you're getting a much more colorful and mythological addition to the game, as the game will be getting a bit of a change to fit the new theme. The teaser trailer you see here doesn't really reveal much about what you'll see, as they have taken more of a cinematic approach to the "creative process" and what will be added next month. But from what we can tell in the small teasers, it looks like the game is about to get a bit more vibrant and challenging in the process. Inkborn Fables will launch on March 20, 2024.

Inkborn Fables

This Remix Rumble rager has been amazing, but it's time to head home and settle in… grab a cup of tea… maybe change up the playlist a bit… what do you think? Patch 14.6, Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables finds Little Legends journeying across a mystical and ancient world filled with mythological creatures and legendary heroes. Players will be introduced to new champions, mechanics, traits, augments, cosmetics, a new Pass & Pass+, and it wouldn't be an adventure without encountering a few surprises along the way.

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is an eight-person free-for-all strategy game where players combine LoL champions and items in different formations to defeat the seven other players in a match. As the leading game in the auto battler genre, players tactically place an army of characters on a grid-shaped game board for a last-player-standing automated battle. Since launching in 2019, TFT has emerged as the top contender in the genre by providing a fun and deep chess-like gameplay experience for all types of players on multiple platforms.

