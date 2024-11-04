Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane Arrives In Two Weeks

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane was announced over the weekend, as the team will release the new expansion later this month

Article Summary Riot Games unveils 'Into the Arcane' for Teamfight Tactics, releasing November 20, 2024.

New Arcane-themed champions and cosmetics bring the Netflix series to life in TFT.

Players can explore new PvE mode and units like Violet, Powder, and Vander.

Creators promise immersive gameplay integrating themes from the 'Arcane' series.

Over the weekend, Riot Games revealed the latest expansion coming to Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane, which will arrive in a couple of weeks. The reveal happened during League of Legends Worlds 2024, and the teaser for it made it clear that they're delving into the Netflix series (while it's still here). The team will reveal more later this week at the Grand Final of the Magic n' Mayhem Tactician's Crown on November 10. For now, we have more dev notes and some quotes from the team on this new addition below, as the content will launch for the game on November 20, 2024.

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane

In Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane, every match is a chance for players to embrace fan fiction by crafting their own stories in the world of Arcane, with Arcane-themed champions, cosmetics, traits, mechanics, and more. Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane will feature a number of TFT-exclusive Arcane units, including Violet, Powder, and Vander, making their game debut in Teamfight Tactics. Ambessa, the ruthless matriarch of the Medarda Family, will also join the champion roster of Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane. Teamfight Tactics will welcome new and returning players to Into the Arcane with TFT's experimental PvE game mode. Tocker's Trials will return in the first patch of the new set as a way to learn the ropes in a low-pressure environment.

"Teamfight Tactics players may remember our sixth set, Teamfight Tactics: Gizmos & Gadgets, which had some Arcane content," said Lead Producer Winston Baker. "With Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane, we really hope players feel like the show was an integral part of the set from its inception and was infused into every part of the game. We hope players think Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane is the most Arcane set ever."

"Arcane has always been a show about transformation and evolution," said Lead Set Designer Elizabeth Main. "We can't wait for players to see how the team went all out in embracing these critical show themes and crafting them into the core gameplay of Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane."

"Teamfight Tactics has always been about fan fiction, but Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane takes it to a whole new level of immersion that fandoms dream about," said Game Director Peter Whalen. "We look forward to welcoming players at all levels to experience Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane."

