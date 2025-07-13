Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: K.O. Coliseum

Teamfight Tactics Unveils Full Details About Set 15: K.O. Coliseum

Teamfight Tactics has revealed more info about Set 15: K.O. Coliseum, set to be released later this week on the test servers

Article Summary Set 15: K.O. Coliseum introduces new champions, exciting traits, and anime-inspired tournament vibes.

Power Ups and 120+ fresh Augments add strategic depth and empower any champion on the Teamfight Tactics board.

New cosmetics arrive, including Chibi Lillia, Prestige Ahri, and a wealth of Portal Skins and Arenas.

Competitive TFT expands with a Pro Circuit, a massive Paris LAN event, and revamped gameplay roles.

Riot Games unveiled a ton of new details for the next set coming to Teamfight Tactics, as we learned more about Set 15: K.O. Coliseum. The set will take players to Whisker's ultimate anime fighting tournament, where everyone is basically getting a makeover and a boost in power, as they will collide in a no-holds-barred battle of the century. We have all the details that were revealed today, along with the dev video to watch, as the content will hit the test servers on July 15, with a full launch schedule for July 30.

Teamfight Tactics – Set 15: K.O. Coliseum

Champions

K.O. Coliseum introduces a roster of legendary champions from across the Convergence ready to fight their way to the top of the arena, anime-style. Players can channel their inner magic girls with Seraphine as the 5-cost leader of the Star Guardians, whose anime-inspired Ultimate Friendship Bomb spell strikes all enemies within a 2-hex radius. Fan-favorite staple Kobuko, Teamfight Tactics's first-ever original character from Runeterra, returns as a 2-cost Mentor, while renowned martial arts master Braum, Gwen, Twisted Fate, Varus, Yone and Zyra round out the lineup of 5-cost heavy hitters!

Traits & Origins

K.O. Coliseum comes with exciting new traits and origins that challenge players to get creative on their quest for victory:

Soul Fighter: Can it truly be a fighting tournament without Soul Fighters? They've been training all their lives for this. Stronger together, they gain bonus health, as well as stacking Attack Damage and Ability Power every second up to 8 stacks! At max stacks, they unlock their max power, gaining true damage on their abilities and attacks.

Star Guardian: True to the anime genre, Star Guardians power up through friendship. These magical champions gain a unique Teamwork Bonus for every Star Guardian on the board.

Crystal Gambit: Crystal Gambit shows up in style. Kills and losses during player combats will earn you Gem Power. Every 4 player combats, it's your choice whether to cash out or double down. When you're doubling down, you gain 100% more Gem Power, but if you win, you'll lose 50% Gem Power and cash out immediately.

Mighty Mech: Get ready for "Me Mech" in chat again. Every Mighty Mech you field strengthens the Mighty Mech. The higher the star level, the more power!

Wraith: Wraiths derive their power from the Shadow Realm, channeling it to strike the three closest enemies. But it's not just all pain. The lowest health Wraith heals for 18% of the damage dealt by Wraiths and the Shadow Realm.

Battle Academia: Grab your books – school is in session! Battle Academia units are constantly learning, unlocking their true potential, and upgrading their abilities.

Luchador: Whatever your favorite wrestling move is, the Luchadors have perfected it. Gaining bonus Attack Damage, they get their second wind at 50% health, cleanse negative effects, heal, and leap into the ring to knock up their enemies.

Mentor: The Mentors don't exactly play well with each other, but if you can entice all four of these champions to join your team, you'll gain all bonuses and upgrade their abilities.

The Crew: Better together, the crew gains health and Attack Speed for each Crew member fielded. Every 3-star Crew champion grants additional bonuses. Once enough of them are 3-starred, they'll call in their starship to rain down destruction.

Supreme Cells: To be The Supreme Cell, you'll have to do the most damage. All Cells gain Damage Amp, but the Supreme gains more and executes enemies under 10% health.

Stance Master (5-cost trait only): As the 5-cost Stance Master, Lee Sin can pick a trait that's best suited for battle. Choose between Duelist Stance, Executioner Stance, and Juggernaut Stance, and then gain a unique ability that matches the chosen stance.

Monster Trainer: As a 3-cost Monster Trainer, Lulu stands out as Teamfight Tactics's first champion that's actually 3 units. When Lulu is played, she hops to the side and an armory of 3 monsters (Kog-Maw, Rammus and Smolder) pops up. Choose between Kog'Maw, who can zap the enemies; Rammus, who's tanky and can stun his enemies by the power of durian; or Smolder, whose fiery sneeze makes him a lovable AD caster.

Prismatic Traits: Historically, Prismatic Traits have required players to hit +2 or +3 of a specific trait—an intentionally difficult goal—in order to unlock a massive power spike. With K.O. Coliseum, Prismatic Traits will now require you to hit the highest breakpoint for the trait and then complete a mini-quest to unlock their Prismatic (and typically game winning) power. You can spend a ridiculous amount of Mana with Star Guardians, collect all three Mighty Mech Augments, and more!

Set Mechanic: Power Ups

Power Ups have stormed into the arena, giving players the boost they need to ascend the ranks of the Coliseum! You can use the Power Snax on a champion to open an armory of empowering options for that champion. This should let you make any champion a superstar, and, when you're bored of them or find an even more exciting unit, you can pop off the Power Up and use it to Power Up the new champion!

Additionally, K.O. Coliseum brings about 120 new Augments, with 70 of those being novel content and mechanics. In particular, the Tournament Favorites Augment rewards you with loot for dominating your opponents with Soul Fighter units, while Tiny Team takes a major vertical, Star Guardian, and makes it playable as a strong small splash. Use Diamond Hands if you really, really want to go feast or famine with the Crystal Gambit cash-out trait. With these playfully chaotic new twists, K.O. Coliseum brings a fresh gameplay experience to Teamfight Tactics.

Cosmetics Highlights

K.O. Coliseum offers players a wide range of innovative new cosmetics, including Chibi Spirit Blossom Lillia, Prestige Chibi Spirit Blossom Ahri, High Noon Thresh Unbound, and The Veiled Village Arena. Additionally, the new set brings an exciting array of anime-inspired Portal Skins including Spirit Springs, The Way of the K.O., God Weapon, Crystal Caress, Portal of the First Star and Into The Lands Beyond. As introduced in Cyber City, players will still have the ability to personalize their Portals alongside their Arena, Boom and Tactician.

Roles Revamped

With the launch of K.O. Coliseum, Teamfight Tactics is revising and evolving unit roles to offer more melee carries, weird but fun specialized units with different types of ultimates and attacks, and an overall more interesting gameplay experience. The game is changing how units gain mana depending on their roles, and how champions interact with different gameplay systems. For example, Tanks (Defense-heavy champions that take damage for the team) will now gain 5 mana per attack and will generate mana from taking damage. They'll also be at the center of aggression more often, making them more likely to be targeted. These adjustments won't change how you've been playing TFT, but they will solve for edge cases like splash damage granting the enemy carries extra mana.

Competitive Teamfight Tactics

K.O. Coliseum also marks the launch of the TFT Pro Circuit (TPC), our new Tier 1 tournament series that will be rolled out in all four regions in August 2025 as an additional competitive layer to the existing structure. TPC aims to deliver a more stable, rewarding, and watchable ecosystem for top-tier players, while also enhancing the viewing experience for fans. The series will feature 3 separate events taking place throughout K.O. Coliseum, and the first TPC tournament is just around the corner. Tune in starting August 29 to see the debut of your Tier 1 pros – 32 of the game's top players who qualified through Teamfight Tactics: Cyber City to represent each of the four regions.

Additionally, the TFT Open is back, and it's bigger than ever. We're taking the biggest Teamfight Tactics event of the year to Paris' Porte de Versailles with 768 player slots—50% more players than before. This expansion will give more players the opportunity to experience the thrill of our open-bracket LAN event and spend the weekend playing against top TFT players from all over the world. Competitor passes will go on sale starting with presales on September 8. Pass prices and pre-sale details will be available on August 20.

TPO will feature an Artist Alley to celebrate the amazing creators in the TFT community. There will also be more dev panels, co-streamer meet-and-greets, and plenty of chances to play in Side Events. Additionally, TPO will feature a 4v4 event starting on Day 2 for competitors who were knocked out on Day 1, complete with its own prize pool.

