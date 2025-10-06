Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms, Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics Will Bring Back Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms

Teamfight Tactics will bring back one of the more popular additions to the game, as Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms runs until December

Iconic Dragons, Treasure Dragon loot, and classic traits return with updated game mechanics and polish.

Fresh Augments, Prismatic Traits, and Opening Encounters shake up meta and game flow for all players.

New Event Pass offers exclusive rewards, including Jade Baron Little Legend, Treasure Tokens, and more.

Riot Games is bringing back a fan-favorite addition to Teamfight Tactics this month, as they revealed Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms is coming this month. Set to launch with Patch 15.7 on October 22 and running all the way until December 2, the set will get a revival debut with multiple modernized updates. These include several brand-new Augments, Prismatic Traits, and Opening Encounters, as well as a new Event Pass for those who wish to put more money in the game that features the Jade Baron Little Legend. We have more details from the devs below, and you can get finer notes from their latest blog.

Teamfight Tactics – Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms

First released in 2022, Uncharted Realms delivered iconic Dragons, the Treasure Dragon mechanic, and unique traits. Now, it's returning for a limited-time event in Patch 15.21 with new polish and modern mechanics.

NEW AUGMENTS: Five new Trait Augments (like Astral: Projection and Darkflight Resurrect) and three new Champion Augments (including Idas Touch, Nasus' Soul Eater, and Vladimir's AOE Caster form) remix the meta.

Five new Trait Augments (like Astral: Projection and Darkflight Resurrect) and three new Champion Augments (including Idas Touch, Nasus' Soul Eater, and Vladimir's AOE Caster form) remix the meta. NEW PRISMATIC TRAITS: Push your comps to wild new limits with Prismatic Jade, Lagoon, Shimmerscale, and Tempest.

Push your comps to wild new limits with Prismatic Jade, Lagoon, Shimmerscale, and Tempest. NEW OPENING ENCOUNTERS: Spice up the start of every game with fresh encounters like Treasurier Dragon, Dragon Herald, and Draconic Subscription.

Spice up the start of every game with fresh encounters like Treasurier Dragon, Dragon Herald, and Draconic Subscription. RETURN OF THE DRAGONS: Ao Shin, Aurelion Sol, Terra, and Nomsy soar back into action with all their larger-than-life power fantasies.

Ao Shin, Aurelion Sol, Terra, and Nomsy soar back into action with all their larger-than-life power fantasies. TREASURE DRAGON RETURNS: Draft powerful loot to customize your path to victory.

Draft powerful loot to customize your path to victory. EVENT PASS: Unlock 500 Treasure Tokens, 200 Realm Crystals, 100 Star Shards, and the exclusive Jade Baron Little Legend with the Set Revival Pass+ (975 RP).

"Bringing back Dragonlands gave us the chance to highlight what players loved most about the set – Dragons, traits, and big fantasy moments – while refining it with today's systems," said Mindy Chi, Lead Revival Designer for Teamfight Tactics. "The Revival keeps that core fantasy intact, updated with what we've learned since. Our goal is for it to feel fresh for returning players and approachable for those discovering it for the first time.

"So much of TFT is about the shared experiences players create with each set," said Quote from Christina Jiang, Events Product Lead for Teamfight Tactics. "With Dragonlands returning, we wanted to tap into those memories while adding updates that give today's community new stories to tell together."

