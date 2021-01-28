Magic: The Gathering Signed, Graded Black Lotus Breaks Record

A rare, gem-mint-graded copy of Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering's Alpha set has been sold on eBay for a resoundingly-high sum of $511,100 USD, making this card the most expensive Magic card ever sold at auction. The auction lasted for ten days. As of the first day of bidding, due to its extremely-high value as a piece of collectible Magic history, it had already broken the previous record for the price of a Black Lotus trading card, which was $250,000 USD.

This absolute pinnacle of Magic: The Gathering collectibles is highly-sought after and is notable for its case, which was signed by the artist for Black Lotus, Christopher Rush. During the final four minutes of the auction, this historic trading card's price jumped dramatically from a "mere" 310,200 to its final value, over double the price of the previous record-holding Lotus.

At a Gem Mint grade, this card is more than a gem – it is truly an anomaly. After 28 years of repeated usage, often resulting in wear and tear, cards from Alpha are, more often than not, of a far lesser condition and thus collect far less on the auction block.

In the end, a piece as rare as this being auctioned off for this much money marks a highly-important milestone in the history of the game. Not only that, but it proves that the market has a place for collectibles of this caliber alongside items such as fine art, sportscars, and jewelry. It's been joked about many times before that a Black Lotus car is worth less money than a Black Lotus card.

