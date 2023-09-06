Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Is Getting A Video Game

The highly-successful film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now being made into a video game by Outright Games.

Outright Games announced today they are making a video game based on the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. After having a highly successful box office and being one of the higher-grossing films of the year, the TMNT from this particular retelling of the classic story will be getting a game in the same animation style, set to be released sometime in 2024. Beyond those facts, we really don't know what we're in for, as the team withheld the genre. With all the arcade TMNT games that came out over the past year, both retro and new, one would assume they're not going down the same route. We're guessing it will be an action title of some kind. We have more info and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here.

"Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film's bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat."

"Nickelodeon is one of our longest-standing licensing collaborators, and we're overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game," said Stephanie Malham, COO at Outright Games. "This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world, and we're beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles' global reach even further through the world of video games."

"It's exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. "The vibrancy of this new film's animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can't wait for everyone to play it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!