Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Is Coming To Steam

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has been confirmed for a Steam release, along with four-player co-op couch gameplay.

Super Evil Megacorp revealed they will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate on Steam while showing off the co-op gameplay in the process. The team released a new trailer today, which you can check out here, showing off the 4-player local couch co-op gameplay elements as you can fight as all four of the heroes in a half-shell. But also took this as a chance to reveal the game will be out on Steam on July 17, along with the Switch version. Enjoy the video!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate puts players in full control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in an all-new story written by legendary comic book author Tom Waltz and Kevin Michael Johnson. Featuring Super Evil's unique, fluid combat style mixed with strategic and surprising rogue-like gameplay, the result is a tubular Turtles experience with scores of replayability. The game features fast-flowing combat, a diverse build system that will allow players to create the elemental-infused Teenage Turtle of their dreams, bodacious co-op capabilities for up to 4 players, and improved visual design, graphics, and audio quality.

When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analysing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever closer to Splinter's otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows… In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies. With thrilling combat and endless challenges, Splintered Fate promises to keep you engaged in the FIGHT, ADAPT, and REPEAT portal loop. Be ready to restore peace to the city!

