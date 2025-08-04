Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Armor King, Evo 2025, tekken

Tekken 8 Shows Off Armor King & More During Evo 2025

Check out an extended look at Armor King as he comes to Tekken 8 looking for vengence, as well as the next DLC character on the way

Article Summary Armor King steps into Tekken 8 at Evo 2025 with a vengeance, featuring new fiery and wrestling moves.

Gameplay trailer reveals Armor King's fresh Stunner, poison mist, and fire-driven mechanics in action.

Early Access for Armor King starts October 13, with a full release scheduled for October 16.

New DLC fighter Mairy Zo and Madagascar’s Baobab Horizon stage will drop this Winter as Season 2's finale.

Bandai Namco brought the heat to Evo 2025, as they showed off an extended gameplay trailer for their next Tekken 8 DLC character, Armor King, as well as the next fighter on the way. First off, this trailer, which you can watch above, gives us a far better look at the pro-wrestler as he is still on a quest for vengeance over the loss of his brother, the original Armor King. Although how that plays out in this game will be left undetermined for a while, as the person who did it, Craig Marduk, has not been added as a character to the game and is not slated for a DLC appearance.

As far as his moves go, they threw in some surprises from other wrestlers, as he now spits a green poison mist from his mouth like the Great Muta and has a Stunner from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. They've also given him fire-breathing, which plays into a lot of his moves and combos, including many of the epic finishing moves you'll see in the trailer. It appears that every move he hits comes with a fire symbol you see in the air, which we believe is building up a meter to use it, so it's not an automatic "fire to the face" situation. The character will arrive on October 13 in Early Access, with the official release being October 16.

Meanwhile, we got a preview of the next and final DLC character and stage for Season 2, as they revealed Mairy Zo very briefly at the end of the trailer, along with a new stage set in her home country of Madagascar called the Baobab Horizon. Both of which will arrive sometime this Winter and cap off the content for this year of content. Enjoy the trailer above!

