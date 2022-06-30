TennoCon 2022 Announces More Plans For Warframe Celebration

Digital Extremes has released new info for TennoCon 2022 as we get a better idea of what they have planned for the Warframe celebration. On July 16 starting at 9am PT on Twitch, Steam, YouTube, the team will be revealing a ton of new content for the game, including what they have planned for the immediate future and more. The event will include community activities, developer panels, live Q&A sessions, in-game experiences, a few world premieres, and more. Much like its been in the past, this will be a one-day event, but they're going to cram so much into that single day that you'll have to take a day or two to go through it all, even as a hardcore fan. We have more info below as well as a brand new trailer for the event, as we slowly tick down the next couple of weeks.

Warframe's 7th annual TennoCon kicks off July 16 at 12 p.m. ET featuring a day packed full of exclusive developer panels, live Q&A's, giveaways, and community activities, culminating with Warframe's TennoLive keynote presentation at 5 p.m. ET. Players tuning into TennoCon this year will discover an opportunity to experience the world of Duviri first-hand in several different ways. Not only will TennoLive present the world premiere of live gameplay from Digital Extremes' much-awaited open world Warframe expansion, The Duviri Paradox, but a new in-game immersive relay event developed for TennoCon 2022, The Duviri Amphitheater, will take players on a quick trip into Duviri to experience a small taste of the wild paradox timeline and world that Digital Extremes is creating. To join the immersive in-game relay event during TennoLive on July 16, Warframe players can navigate to Earth on the Star Chart and select 'Duviri Amphitheater' from the map. The Duviri Amphitheater in-game event will not be accessible until TennoLive begins at 5 p.m. ET.