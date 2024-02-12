Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tainted Pact, Terror At Oakheart

Terror At Oakheart To Release For PC In Late February

Assemble Entertainment confirmed their new retro-looking horror game Terror At Oakheart will be released later this month on PC.

Article Summary "Terror At Oakheart," a retro horror game, slated for PC release on February 27, 2024.

Face off against Teddy The Killer in a slasher-film-inspired thrill ride.

Uncover the Lovecraftian secrets behind Teddy's murderous spree.

Navigate various locales in Oakheart, battling for survival against a serial killer.

Developer Tainted Pact and publisher Assemble Entertainment confirmed the release date for their new retro-looking horror game, Terror At Oakheart. The game has had a free demo since Gamescom 2023, giving players a small sample of the experience that has been influenced by slasher films. The game will have you taking on a new mysterious slasher known as Teddy The Killer, as you will attempt to learn more about him and stop him while the bodies continue to pile up in the town. Enjoy the latest trailer and more here, as the game will be out on February 27, 2024.

Terror At Oakheart

Inspired by slasher films from the '80s and '90s, Terror at Oakheart follows a wide cast of characters, each of whom is destined to perish at the hands of the psychotic serial killer known as Teddy. Play as Eric, Ethan, Rose, Tyler, and others, and see who will survive the onslaught. Things aren't as they seem, as Teddy is under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast, adding even more intrigue to the already mysterious events that unfold. In Terror at Oakheart, you will move through a number of sets throughout the town, such as Teddy's house, the nearby police station, a ranger station, camp areas, and others. As you explore, you'll investigate and uncover more about Teddy and the town of Oakheart in this horrifying adventure.

Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid: Explore the town of Oakheart, where each location will bring you closer to uncovering the mysteries hidden there.

Explore the town of Oakheart, where each location will bring you closer to uncovering the mysteries hidden there. We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes: Investigate and unmask details about Teddy, a psychotic serial murderer under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast.

Investigate and unmask details about Teddy, a psychotic serial murderer under the sway of a Lovecraftian beast. They're Coming to Get You, Barbara: Play as a cast of unique characters and watch as each one survives or falls at the hands of Teddy The Killer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!