Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Is Free On PS5 This Weekend

PS5 players can try out Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown from December 27-31, as the game has recently launched Season Two

KT Racing and Nacon have confirmed that you can play Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for free this weekend on PlayStation 5. Starting on December 27 and rolling all the way until December 31, you can play the game for free, as players can download a special limited trial version from the store this Friday that offers all players unrestricted access to all game content for the duration of the event. If you decide to buy it later, all of your saved data can be automatically transferred to the full version. The team also recently launched Season 2 of the game, as we have more details about what you can experience from that content below.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Season 2

The Solar Crown competition takes place in sunny Ibiza, offering players a variety of activities and challenges in and around the city. Renowned for its festive, cosmopolitan, and multicultural atmosphere, Ibiza is the ideal destination for a winter getaway behind the wheel of exceptional cars. Players can discover real-life landmarks in the island's capital, such as Santa Maria Cathedral, Figueretas Beach, and its marina. To discover this new destination, players need to reach reputation level 12, choose a clan between Sharps and Streets, and complete the proposed mission. Season 2 also brings significant improvements to the gameplay experience, introducing steering wheel rotation up to 1080°, proximity voice chat, and a rebalancing of AI difficulty levels. The developers continue to work on optimizing the game, both on consoles and PC, and developing new features that are eagerly awaited by the community.

Ibiza City and its outskirts reproduced at 1:1 scale , with six districts including Dalt Vila, La Marina, Talamanca, Can Bernat, Figueretes and Can Sire.

, with six districts including Dalt Vila, La Marina, Talamanca, Can Bernat, Figueretes and Can Sire. New cars include the Ferrari California, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition, as well as the "Selene Edition" of the Alpine A110 Berlinette, Chevrolet Corvette C1, Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, Abarth 500, and the W Motors Fenyr SuperSport.

include the Ferrari California, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition, as well as the "Selene Edition" of the Alpine A110 Berlinette, Chevrolet Corvette C1, Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, Abarth 500, and the W Motors Fenyr SuperSport. The free Solar Pass includes 25 levels, allowing players to unlock numerous cosmetics and rewards, including the new Lamborghini Diablo VT.

allowing players to unlock numerous cosmetics and rewards, including the new Lamborghini Diablo VT. A new Solar Crown competition with a new race series and challenges to become Ibiza's Solar King/Queen and win the prestigious Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

with a new race series and challenges to become Ibiza's King/Queen and win the prestigious Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. An exclusive new social hub in Ibiza, including a brand-new car dealership, offering players a unique place to meet and share their common passion.

including a brand-new car dealership, offering players a unique place to meet and share their common passion. Quality of Life enhancements, with the addition of full steering wheel animation in cockpit view, adjustable up to 1080°, proximity voice chat in social hubs and the open world, as well as a rebalancing of AI (bots) difficulty and behavior in races.

