Tetris Effect: Connected Is Coming To PS5 With PSVR2 Compatibility PS5 fans can soon get in on the Tetris action with Tetris Effect: Connected, as the game can be played normally and through VR.

Enhance Games revealed that they will be bringing Tetris Effect: Connected to the PS5 next month, with compatibility for the PSVR2. The game will essentially be the most complete version out right now, playable in HD or optionally in fully immersive VR, however, you wish to play it. The only downside to the announcement is that if you already own it on PS4, you can't just get a free update; you'll need to pay $10 for an upgrade. We got the details from the devs of what's been added and changed up for the PS5 version below, as the game will be released for the console on February 22nd, 2023.

Close Your Eyes To Enter The ZONE

With PS VR2 eye tracking enabled in the game options, you can enter the ZONE by closing and then opening your eyes.

PS VR2 Headset Feedback

Transport yourself into the world of Tetris Effect: Connected where you can feel key moments in gameplay:

Transitions are physical as you move between Journey Mode stages

Feel the jolt of the haptics as you go into and out of the ZONE

Tetris Effect: Connected Enhanced Controller Feedback

Experience a new layer of sensory stimulation through the dual actuators of the DualSense controller and the PS VR2 Sense controllers (one actuator in each) in these in-game actions:

Left/right movements of Tetriminos

Hard Drops and Soft Drops

Transitions (between stages or launching stages from the Journey Mode menu)

The start and end of ZONE

Frame Rate & Resolution

PS VR2: 120fps with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye

PS5: 60fps, 4K

Transfer Save Data From The PS4 Version To PS5

Owners can download and transfer PS4 saved data to the PS5 using cloud or extended storage or connect to the same network and transfer data directly from PS4 to PS5.