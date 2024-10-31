Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris

Tetris Reveals Extended Plans For 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Tetris has revealed more of the plans they have to celebrate the gane's 40th Anniversary, including a number of new activities

The Tetris Brand has revealed several new activities and content on the way as part of their extended plans to celebrate the game's 40th Anniversary. Some of the items you know about, such as the impending release of Tetris Forever, while others are new, like being added to the Walk of Fame at Lucca Comics & Games 2024. Below, we have more details of everything they revealed today for you.

Tetris x Spin Master – New Puzzle and Game Lineup

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, has announced plans to launch a new range of Tetris-inspired puzzles and games. The new product line will feature multiplayer board games, puzzles, cards, and more, all designed to capture the unique gameplay of Tetris in creative, tactile formats. The first wave of products will launch globally in Fall 2025 and will be available at major retailers and online stores.

Outernet London Features World's Largest Interactive Multiplayer Tetris Game

Outernet London, the UK's most visited tourist attraction known for its massive 360-degree screens, will host an unprecedented celebration for the 40th anniversary of Tetris. Beginning October 28, the public is invited to participate in the world's largest interactive multiplayer Tetris game for free. Attendees will witness, larger-than-life, the iconic Tetriminos cascade across Outernet's 23,000 square feet of floor-to-ceiling, four-story screens in this fully immersive, interactive showcase. Players of all ages will work together to clear lines, transforming Outernet London into a dynamic playground of puzzle-solving excitement.

Lucca Comics & Games Adds Tetris to Walk of Fame

Lucca Comics & Games, one of the world's premier festivals for comics, gaming and pop culture, will induct Alexey Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris, and Henk Rogers, co-founder of The Tetris Company, into The Walk of Fame—a prestigious collection of handprints from the greatest artists in comics, illustration, gaming, and cinema. During the festival, which runs from October 30 to November 3, Alexey and Henk will share insights into the game's history, its impact on pop culture, and their thoughts on the future of the Tetris brand with attendees.

Digital Eclipse to Launch Tetris Forever

Digital Eclipse will release Tetris Forever, the latest in its Gold Master Series, on November 12. Announced during a recent Nintendo Direct, this archival release includes over 15 playable classic games spanning four decades, with some making their debut outside Japan, and introduces an all-new game, Tetris Time Warp. Players can explore an interactive timeline featuring video featurettes, photos, original ads, and restored games in chronological order, and also includes over 90 minutes of new documentary footage on the history of Tetris and the friendship between Alexey Pajitnov and Henk Rogers. Tetris Forever will be available on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

ARIKA Developing New Tetris Game

ARIKA, developer and publisher of the famed Tetris arcade series Tetris: The Grand Master, has announced it will release a new Tetris game, continuing the legacy of challenging and engaging Tetris gameplay for fans around the world. Available Q1 2025 on Steam.

Tetris x The Hundreds – New Apparel

The Hundreds, a community-based streetwear brand, will release a new line of apparel merging the Tetris game's iconic imagery with The Hundreds' innovative street style. Available November 2024.

Tetris x ILTHY – New Collection

ILTHY, an art and apparel company, just released a limited-edition Tetris collection blending bold streetwear aesthetics with the game's iconic Tetrimino designs. Available now exclusively on ilthy.com.

Tetris x APMEX – New Commemorative Coins

Continuing their successful collaboration, APMEX will offer officially licensed products featuring Tetris-themed images on gold and silver coins. With special packaging and limited mintages, these collectibles are perfect for fans and collectors alike. Available now.

Tetris x Olympia Le-Tan– New Hand-Embroidered Handbags

Olympia Le-Tan, known for signature luxury clutches and accessories, will launch a refreshed collection featuring two new Tetris-inspired handbags. Available Fall 2025.

