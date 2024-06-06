Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris

Tetris Reveals Full Plans & Events For 40th Anniversary

Tetris has a ton of things happening for its 40th Anniversary, as the company rolled out every promotion and event happening this year.

Article Summary Explore the Tetris 40th anniversary with new Minecraft add-ons and DLC.

PlaySTUDIOS updates official app and launches Tetris Block Puzzle game.

Celebrate with G FUEL's Tetris Blast, Rubik's collabs, and a new handheld game.

Join Tetris esports, charity events, and art shows during the 40th celebrations.

The Tetris Company has unveiled all of the promotions and events they have going on as part of the 40th Anniversary celebration for the classic puzzle game, Tetris. They're going all out from esports events to cross promotions to just simply getting the name on something of value to remind you the game is 40 years old this year. Some of these we've talked about, others are brand new and rolled out this week. We have the entire rundown from the company of how you can celebrate all things Tetris.

Tetris 40th Anniversary Events

Dive into Tetris with Minecraft Add-Ons and DLC

Starting today, Tetris is the first-ever branded add-on available on the Minecraft Marketplace, allowing players to enhance their worlds with Tetris-themed armor, weapons, decorative blocks, and unique monsters. But that's just the beginning! On July 30, 2024, the Tetris x Minecraft DLC will launch, offering a groundbreaking experience that merges Tetris block-dropping puzzling action with Minecraft's adventurous dungeon crawling. Players will restore the Matrix by strategically placing Tetrimino pieces and then delve into the dungeons they've created, blending 2D Tetris gameplay with fully explorable 3D worlds. This crossover promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.

Revamped Tetris App and New Tetris Block Puzzle Game by playSTUDIOS

playSTUDIOS is doubling down on Tetris fun with two exciting updates. First, the official Tetris app on iOS and Android has been revamped with a new look, where players can choose between the classic Marathon mode and a new faster-paced Adventure mode that has hundreds of unique levels, as well as fresh multiplayer challenges. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the game, this app has something for everyone. Additionally, playSTUDIOS just launched Tetris Block Puzzle, a new mobile game designed to appeal to a more casual audience that combines the timeless fun of block puzzles with a Tetris twist. The game features two unique ways to play, with more coming in the future. Enjoy leveling up and progressing through multiple levels with gems, targets, and boosters in Adventure mode or effortlessly clear lines to beat your personal best in high-score mode.

G FUEL Expands Tetris Blast Lineup

G FUEL is powering up World Tetris Day with an expanded Tetris Blast lineup featuring custom retro-remastered styling. Fans can look forward to the return of the rainbow candy-flavored Tetris Blast Energy Formula, now available in a limited-edition 40-serving Tub themed to commemorate the Tetris brand's 40th anniversary. Additionally, G FUEL is launching a caffeine-free Tetris Blast Hydration Formula and a special 24 oz glow-in-the-dark G FUEL x Tetris Shaker Cup.

Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) 2024

The 15th annual CTWC, a fan-based Tetris tournament that uses the NES version of Tetris, is set to take place at the SoCal Gaming Expo from June 7-9, 2024, in Pasadena, California. This year's event will showcase an impressive lineup of talent, featuring many top players from across the globe, including defending champion Justin "Fractal161" Yu, past champions Eric "EricICX" Tolt and Michael "DogPlayingTetris" Artiaga. Other remarkable Tetris players, including Willis "Blue Scuti" Gibson, Andrew "P1xelAndy" Artiaga, and Alex "Alex T" Thach, will also be competing in what promises to be an exciting display of Tetris skills and strategy. Alexey Pajitnov, Henk Rogers and Maya Rogers will make a special appearance on the morning of June 8 to greet the competitors and wish them luck as they battle their way to the top of the leaderboard.

New Tetris Game to be Introduced with Brand-New Chromatic Handheld by ModRetro

Later this year, Tetris fans can look forward to the release of an exciting new Tetris game on the innovative Chromatic handheld device from ModRetro. This Tetris version delivers modern and retro modes that offer a familiar yet unique experience to both new and veteran players. Every Chromatic pre-order will come bundled with Tetris, free of charge. Fans can order the Chromatic + Tetris bundle at https://bit.ly/ChromaticTetris .

Lifestyle Collaborations with Supreme, Rubik's Cube, and More!

The Tetris Company is also excited to announce a series of collaborative programs to bring exclusive lifestyle products to the community and fans. Today, Apmex will reveal exclusive coins commemorating the 40th anniversary of Tetris. This summer, Supreme will debut the Tetris Mini gaming device as featured in their spring lookbook, and Sprayground will launch two new distinctive Tetris-branded bags.Additionally, Tetris and Rubik's Cube will mark their anniversaries with a co-branded Rubik's Cube by Spin Master and introduce the World's Smallest co-branded Rubik's Cube with Super Impulse. The Hundreds will release softlines featuring bespoke Tetris-inspired artwork, while Pop Mart will continue its partnership with Tetris with a new range of collectibles showcasing Kenny Wong's art. This fall, Ilthy will launch a new softlines collaboration with Tetris, blending their unique style and deep roots in street culture.

Drop In. Give Blood. Play On.

The American Red Cross and Tetris teamed up last month to inspire fans and blood donors alike to drop in, give blood, and help patients play on. The Red Cross works tirelessly to ensure that patients across America get the critical blood transfusions they need. However, without the help of volunteer blood donors, it could be "game over." Donors who come to give blood at participating locations through June 9 will receive an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Plus, donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Alexey Pajitnov. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Tetris Art Show by Francisco Ceron

Renowned artist Francisco Ceron will feature Tetris-inspired art in a special exhibition at his Miami gallery, opening on July 13, 2024. Powered exclusively by G FUEL, this multi-week event will showcase Ceron's work alongside pieces from several artist friends, celebrating the cultural impact of Tetris through vibrant and innovative art.

Special Discount on Tetris Effect: Connected

Celebrate World Tetris Day with a special discount on Tetris Effect: Connected. Dive into this critically acclaimed game that combines classic Tetris gameplay with stunning visuals and immersive soundscapes. The discount is available on all major platforms from June 6 to June 17, 2024. Meta Quest users, please enter promo code TETRIS40-E1F685 at checkout.

Tetris Slingo Giveaways in Slingo Arcade and Slingo Casino

Gaming Realms PLC first introduced Tetris Slingo to its international igaming markets in October 2023. Blastworks Games, a Gaming Realms PLC subsidiary, also introduced Tetris Slingo to their Slingo Casino and Slingo Arcade apps in Spring 2024, which are available to play on all major app stores. Today, both apps celebrate the Tetris 40th anniversary milestone on World Tetris Day with special giveaways! Tetris Slingo blends iconic Tetris visuals with innovative Slingo gameplay. Players will match numbers to create Tetrimino shapes and win coins, with wild symbols and bonus rounds enhancing the fun. This unique fusion of Slingo and Tetris will captivate fans of both franchises.

