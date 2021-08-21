The 2021 Alienware Games Will Kick Off On August 27th

Alienware is launching a new esports series to happen over the last bit of the summer called the 2021 Alienware Games. Starting on August 27th and running until October 7th, the games will be holding special tournaments across four highly popular esports titles as players will compete against each other in Fortnite, Valorant, League Of Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. A leaderboard will be keeping track of every game, starting on a Friday and running all the way until the following Thursday, as players will earn points from specific in-game achievements determined for each title.

They'll also have a chance to snag some in-game currency to help them out throughout each tournament. At the end of every week, whoever managed to snag first place for each game will advance to the semi-finals (with the final week being a wildcard round that will bring in several more winners) as they will build a 32-player bracket for all four games. This tournament is only available to PC players in the United States. We have a breakdown of how every week will go, as the first tournament will kick off this coming Friday on the BUFF app.

Week 1: 4 winners – 1 from each game

Week 2: 4 winners – 1 from each game

Week 3: 4 winners – 1 from each game

Week 4: 4 winners – 1 from each game

Week 5: 4 winners – 1 from each game

Week 6: 12 winners – 3 from each game title (1st, 2nd, 3rd place)

The semi-finalists will automatically win an Alienware X15 laptop for making it that far, and will battle against each other for cash and prizes as well as bragging rights of being crowned the winner of the 2021 Alienware Games. In the Semi-Finals, the top eight players from each game will be randomly drawn into four groups and compete in mini-tournaments across all four game titles leading up to the finale. The 2021 Alienware Games will culminate in live-broadcast finals on October 23rd, 2021, where the top two finalists from each group will compete for the title of Alienware Games Grand Champion with a total prize pool of $73,000 on the line. All eight players will walk away with a portion of the prize pool, with the winner taking home $15,000 and the runner-up winning $10,000.

To participate in The 2021 Alienware Games, download the BUFF app.