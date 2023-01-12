The 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Announces This Year's Nominees
Organizers behind the D.I.C.E. Awards have revealed their complete set of nominees for the 2023 awards happening in February.
The 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have officially revealed all of their nominees for 2023, with the award show happening in February. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has laid out all of its nominees for the ceremony, set to be co-hosted by Greg Miller (Kinda Funny Games) and Stella Chung (IGN) and livestreamed on Thursday, February 23rd from Resorts World in Las Vegas at the end of the 2023 D.I.C.E. Summit. We got the full list of nominees for you below.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Alejandro Vargas
God of War Ragnarök – Atreus
God of War Ragnarök – Kratos
Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Metal: Hellsinger
Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
God of War Ragnarök
Gotham Knights
Somerville
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
IMMORTALITY
NORCO
Outstanding Technical Achievement
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Teardown
Action Game of the Year
Bayonetta 3
Grounded
Neon White
Sifu
Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
NORCO
Stray
TUNIC
Family Game of the Year
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kirby's Dream Buffet
Lost in Play
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
MultiVersus
Rumbleverse
SpiderHeck
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
Racing Game of the Year
F1 22
Gran Turismo 7
Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Citizen Sleeper
Elden Ring
Weird West
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
Mario Strikers: Battle League
MLB The Show 22
NBA 2k23
OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Dwarf Fortress
IXION
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Among Us VR
Cosmonious High
Moss: Book II
Red Matter 2
The Last Clockwinder
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Cosmonious High
Moss: Book II
Red Matter 2
Tentacular
The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
IMMORTALITY
Neon White
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
TUNIC
Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
Diablo Immortal
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
IMMORTALITY
MARVEL SNAP
Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
MARVEL SNAP
Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
MARVEL SNAP
TUNIC
Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
IMMORTALITY
TUNIC
Game of the Year
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Vampire Survivors