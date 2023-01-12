The 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Announces This Year's Nominees Organizers behind the D.I.C.E. Awards have revealed their complete set of nominees for the 2023 awards happening in February.

The 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have officially revealed all of their nominees for 2023, with the award show happening in February. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has laid out all of its nominees for the ceremony, set to be co-hosted by Greg Miller (Kinda Funny Games) and Stella Chung (IGN) and livestreamed on Thursday, February 23rd from Resorts World in Las Vegas at the end of the 2023 D.I.C.E. Summit. We got the full list of nominees for you below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarök – Atreus

God of War Ragnarök – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors