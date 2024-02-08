Posted in: Atari, Games, Plaion, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: The 400 Mini

The 400 Mini Reveals Complete List Of Pre-Installed Games

Plaion has revealed the complete list of pre-installed Atari games they will have loaded to The 400 Mini when it comes out.

Article Summary Plaion announces the 400 Mini with 25 classic Atari games pre-installed.

Retro console set for launch, available for pre-order at $120.

Included games feature M.U.L.E., Asteroids, Battlezone, and more.

Revisit genre-defining titles and engage in nostalgic gameplay.

Plaion released the full list of games that will be on The 400 Mini, as the new retro console will come with a couple dozen pre-installed Atari titles. Twenty-five games, in fact, as you'll be getting a small library of classics and "genre-defining" titles like M.U.L.E., Asteroids, Battlezone, Crystal Castles, Millipede, i, and more. We have the complete list of titles for you to check out below, as the console is available for pre-order right now for $120, set to be launched on March 28, 2024.

The Mini 400 – Pre-Installed Games

Airball – Navigate through a 150-room mansion, avoiding hazards while solving puzzles.

Navigate through a 150-room mansion, avoiding hazards while solving puzzles. Asteroids – After flying your ship into an asteroid belt, blast boulders and enemies to survive.

After flying your ship into an asteroid belt, blast boulders and enemies to survive. Basketball – It's all here as you dribble, shoot, and pass your way to sporting success.

It's all here as you dribble, shoot, and pass your way to sporting success. BattleZone – Save the world in this shoot 'em up by outmaneuvering rebel Supertanks and UFOs.

Save the world in this shoot 'em up by outmaneuvering rebel Supertanks and UFOs. Berzerk – Blast robots, escape Evil Otto, and dodge laser fire in this frantic shoot-em-up arcade game.

Blast robots, escape Evil Otto, and dodge laser fire in this frantic shoot-em-up arcade game. Boulder Dash – Dodge boulders, collect jewels, escape caves, and complete puzzles solo or with a friend.

Dodge boulders, collect jewels, escape caves, and complete puzzles solo or with a friend. Bristles – Help Peter the Painter paint walls while escaping enemies in this colorful platformer.

Help Peter the Painter paint walls while escaping enemies in this colorful platformer. Capture the Flag – Capture the flag in this action 3D maze game.

Capture the flag in this action 3D maze game. Centipede – Wield a bug blaster to clear the enchanted mushroom patch in this formerly coin-operated classic.

Wield a bug blaster to clear the enchanted mushroom patch in this formerly coin-operated classic. Crystal Castles – Guide Bentley Bear through Bethilda's maze, avoiding enemies while collecting incredible power-ups.

Guide Bentley Bear through Bethilda's maze, avoiding enemies while collecting incredible power-ups. Elektraglide – Race futuristic motorbikes and avoid obstacles across the UK, USA, and Australia.

Race futuristic motorbikes and avoid obstacles across the UK, USA, and Australia. Encounter! – Command a starship in this space shooter while surviving high-speed battles with strategic agility.

Command a starship in this space shooter while surviving high-speed battles with strategic agility. Flip and Flop – Control Flip the Kangaroo and Mitch the Monkey in a daring platforming escape from the zoo.

Control Flip the Kangaroo and Mitch the Monkey in a daring platforming escape from the zoo. Henry's House – Navigate as tiny Henry in this platformer, collecting items, finding keys, and escaping traps.

Navigate as tiny Henry in this platformer, collecting items, finding keys, and escaping traps. Hover Bovver – Play as Gordon Bennet in this quirky maze game.

Play as Gordon Bennet in this quirky maze game. Lee – Master martial arts in this classic platformer.

Master martial arts in this classic platformer. M.U.L.E. – Turn-based strategy in which you colonize a planet and outwit settlers. Play solo or with friends.

Turn-based strategy in which you colonize a planet and outwit settlers. Play solo or with friends. Millipede – Play as the Archer in this Centipede sequel and prevent the bugs from taking over.

Play as the Archer in this Centipede sequel and prevent the bugs from taking over. Miner 2049er – Control mutant-destroying Bounty Bob in this action platformer while collecting items.

Control mutant-destroying Bounty Bob in this action platformer while collecting items. Missile Command – Defend cities with your missiles in this classic shoot 'em up.

Defend cities with your missiles in this classic shoot 'em up. O'Riley's Mine – Play as miner Tim O'Riley and collect treasure, avoid hazards, and work your way back above ground.

Play as miner Tim O'Riley and collect treasure, avoid hazards, and work your way back above ground. The Seven Cities of Gold – Explore, negotiate, and establish colonies in this ground-breaking action strategy game.

Explore, negotiate, and establish colonies in this ground-breaking action strategy game. Star Raiders II – Pilot the Liberty Star and destroy Zylon bases in this renowned space shoot 'em up.

Pilot the Liberty Star and destroy Zylon bases in this renowned space shoot 'em up. Wavy Navy – Command a ship, avoid missiles and planes, and become the strategic leader of the navy.

Command a ship, avoid missiles and planes, and become the strategic leader of the navy. Yoomp! – Guide a rhythmic bouncing ball through suspended levels in this unique platformer.

