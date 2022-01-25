The Alien RPG Reveals Latest Expansion Heart Of Darkness

Free League Publishing revealed a brand new expansion coming to Alien: The Roleplaying Game in the form of Heart Of Darkness. This is a brand new adventure that will act as a stand-alone adventure to the game that you can also intergrade into whatever current game you're running if you so desire. This particular story ramps things up a bit as you're hurled into a part of space in which you feel far more alone than you normally would, to the point of possibly going insane, all while dealing with the very real possibility of Xenomorphs coming to get you. We have more info below on the expansion as it appears this one will be coming out sometime in the Spring.

Alien: Heart Of Darkness is a stand-alone adventure, but also serves as a conclusion to the Draconis Strain Saga begun in the cinematic scenario Chariot Of The Gods and continued in Destroyer Of Worlds, all written by Andrew E.C Gaska. The expansion is designed for 3–5 players plus the Game Mother and is a spiraling descent into soul-crushing madness. Heart of Darkness will come in a boxed set including a range of maps, cards, handouts, and pre-generated characters with preliminary MSRP set to $29.99. The Alien RPG Core Rulebook or Alien Starter Set is required to play. Space is vast, dark, and not your friend. Try to scream and no one can hear you—hold your breath and you rupture your lungs. And there are things lurking in the shadows—things strange and different and deadly. Things alien. The multiple award-winning official Alien – The Roleplaying Game offers a universe of body horror and corporate brinkmanship, where synthetic people play god while space truckers and marines serve host to newborn ghoulish creatures. It is a harsh and unforgiving universe, and you are nothing if not expendable. Stay alive if you can.