The Art Of Diablo IV Will Take Over An Old French Church In a new promotion for Diablo IV, the game's art will be painted inside a French church, and you could possibly join it.

In a unique promotion for the game, Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new art project as the art of Diablo IV will be spread across the interior of a French Church. To be more specific, and to assure those of you who are religious of no super evil wrongdoing, several artists transformed the ceiling of a deconsecrated cathedral in France, dressing it up with artwork from the next installment of the Diablo series. This is part of an all-new campaign with world-famous Baroque artist Adam Miller collaborating with MJZ director Henry Hobson, Game Of Thrones' Charles Dance, and Blizzard Entertainment as they bring the gothic images of the latest game to life in its hallowed halls. What's more, you could join the art as eligible gamers that join the Open Beta in this month will have a chance to be selected and painted into their own scene with the rest of the artwork. You can get a full list of rules for that contest on the game's website, as we have more info below on this art project.

"This is a very unique project," said Adam Miller, "It is a wonderful opportunity to be able to paint in a setting like this at this grand scale with figurative painting." To accomplish it, Miller and his team painted on canvas before installing them in the cathedral to achieve the same look as iconic historic murals in the same vein as Caravaggio and Michelangelo.

The 160-foot mural is a conglomeration of 20 unique paintings covering the vintage ceiling and dome, along with a massive mural along the back wall. Accompanying the installation is a filmed journey through the cathedral. Directed by Henry Hobson and voiced by Game of Thrones' Charles Dance, the film is crafted to allow viewers to feel the space, the art, and the consequences of the battle itself. " The unique world of Diablo is a great playground to inhabit as a director—creeping tension, dark, foreboding, framed by awe-inspiring artistic vision. Having Adam's work to build from, the once-in-a-lifetime classical space 'corrupted' by Adam's renaissance universe, adding layers of mystery and inferring the wider world as a battle rages within the space was utterly beguiling. After all, as a storyteller, what better place to play than within the canvas of a richly constructed video game world?" said Hobson. While the camera journeys along the walls, viewers can follow the five character classes from Diablo IV as they clash with the powers of evil in the ultimate struggle between Light and Darkness.