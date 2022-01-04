The Band Rush Is Getting Their Own Pinball Game

Stern Pinball revealed a brand new table this morning as we're getting a musical gaming journey to the soundtrack of Rush. For fans of the band, this will be the ultimate collector's item as this is will be a custom pinball title that utilizes some of the band's greatest hits as the backing soundtrack, with a table designed to look like their Time Machine Tour setup. The table will come in one of three different designs, utilizing artwork from their various albums depending on how you want this to look in your local arcade or in the basement of your home next to the record collection. The Pro Model will sell for $6,900, the Premium Model will go for $9,000, and the Limited Edition Model will sell for $11,100.

Stern's Rush pinball machines, reflect the energy, excitement, and experience of a live Rush concert. In this epic music pinball adventure, players will travel with Rush through time. Immersed in exclusive Rush concert footage and guided by custom speech from Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and fellow Canadian Rock Hall of Famer, Ed Robertson of the Barenaked Ladies, players will experience Rush and their iconic music as never before. This Rush pinball concert under glass features sixteen iconic songs, accentuated by sound and lighting effects. Songs include "Headlong Flight", "Far Cry", "One Little Victory", "Working Man", "2112", "Tom Sawyer", "The Spirit of Radio", "Freewill", "Cygnus X-1 (Book One: The Voyage and Book Two: Hemispheres)", "The Big Money", "Subdivisions", "Limelight", "Fly By Night", "La Villa Strangiato", "Bastille Day", and "Red Barchetta". Travel back in time with Rush by shooting pinballs through a custom sculpted, electromagnetic Time Machine. Players will explore Red Barchetta, Subdivisions, and Fly By Night Multiball action. The Rush Premium and LE model pinball experience includes a motorized ramp with custom lighting effects and a custom sculpted Clockwork Angels Clock, inspired from Neil Peart's bass drum from their Time Machine Tour. This motorized clock illuminates, and when it strikes midnight players will be transported to a "Headlong Fight" Multiball frenzy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rush Pinball – Official Game Trailer (https://youtu.be/PYS0HIcLjsw)