Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, the boys, The Boys: Trigger Warning

The Boys: Trigger Warning Drops All-New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Boys: Trigger Warning, as we're given a better insight into the story and the gameplay

Article Summary The Boys: Trigger Warning gets a new gameplay trailer showcasing story and features

Play as a vengeful father saved by The Boys, using Compound V for powers in a dark VR world

Narrative blends stealth, brutal combat, and dark humor unique to The Boys’ universe

Game launches on Meta Quest, featuring cast members and original characters created for VR

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer Arvore dropped a new gameplay trailer this morning for their upcoming VR superhero game, The Boys: Trigger Warning. The trailer gives some new insight both into the storyline and the gameplay, as you play a father who witnessed his family be murdered at the hands of some washed-up family of Suits, leaving you on a quest for vengeance after you're saved by The Boys. You'll use variations of the famous compound that gives them their powers to help out The Boys, but at what cost will you do it as the compound messes with your body. You can check out the gameplay trailer above, as the ghame will arrive on Meta Quest on March 26, followed by an eventual release on PSVR2 sometime later this year.

The Boys: Trigger Warning

The Boys: Trigger Warning introduces an original character who accidentally uncovers a grotesque Vought secret that turns a family outing into carnage. Forced to become a Supe, the player joins The Boys to infiltrate Vought and take revenge in the most chaotic way possible. Blending stealth and combat with the franchise's signature dark humor, the VR title delivers a new story rooted in the world fans love. The game features beloved cast members returning to their roles, including Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Jensen Ackles also appears as a twisted interpretation of Soldier Boy, created exclusively for the game. The Boys: Trigger Warning showcases what becomes possible when a world-class entertainment franchise and an Emmy-winning VR studio collaborate, uniquely blending story and physical gameplay. The result is an experience only a creative partnership between Arvore and Sony Pictures VR could deliver, bridging gaming, fandom, and entertainment with an authenticity rarely seen in adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!