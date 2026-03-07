Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: ditto, Memories in Motion, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Ditto Dons Costumes In Pokémon GO Pokopia Celebration Event

Ditto, who has never gotten the costume treatment before in Pokémon GO, dons two different hats in the upcoming Pokopia Celebration.

Ditto takes a trip to Lids this March with the new Pokémon GO Pokopia Celebration Event. This event will focus on Ditto as well as other sneaky species like Sudowoodo and Zorua. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon Pokopia Celebration Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Two costumed versions of Ditto will debut during the Pokémon Pokopia Celebration Event, including Ditto wearing a hat and Ditto wearing a cap. Both can be Shiny and can be encountered with a Special Background. The announcement notes that Costumed Ditto are changing into different Pokémon in the wild during the event, so be sure to catch everything.

Two costumed versions of Ditto will debut during the Pokémon Pokopia Celebration Event, including Ditto wearing a hat and Ditto wearing a cap. Both can be Shiny and can be encountered with a Special Background. The announcement notes that Costumed Ditto are changing into different Pokémon in the wild during the event, so be sure to catch everything. Shiny release: No new speices will be Shiny for the first time during the event, both both new costumed Dittos can be Shiny.

No new speices will be Shiny for the first time during the event, both both new costumed Dittos can be Shiny. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Charmander (can be Shiny), Squirtle (can be Shiny), Pikachu (can be Shiny), Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), and more

Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Charmander (can be Shiny), Squirtle (can be Shiny), Pikachu (can be Shiny), Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), and more Event bonuses: 2× XP for spinning PokéStops. 10× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Sudowoodo and Shiny Zorua. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn items, Stardust, or encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Timed Research: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, stickers, and more. Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, March 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Collection Challenges: Complete the catch-themed Collection Challenges to receive encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including costumed Pokémon. New Avatar Item: A new avatar item will be available for free in the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends. Stickers: You'll be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops and Gyms, opening Gifts, and by completing tasks in Timed Research.



