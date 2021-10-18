Classic Wonder Woman Added To Injustice 2 Mobile For 80th Anniversary

Some fun news for fans of Injustice 2 Mobile as DC Comics, NetherRealm Studios, and WB Games have come together for a Wonder Woman event. The classic version of the iconic character has been added to the game as part of her 80th Anniversary, just a few days ahead of Wonder Woman Day, as players can get early access to the character on October 19th exclusively through the Injustice Pass. The character's inclusion will come either a ton of events and additions to the game that will keep you busy and fighting for several days as there will be things do to from October 21st-28th, as well as more on the way throughout November. We have all the details for you here along with a video to see the character in action.

Players are also being treated to an entire slate of Wonder Woman-themed special events and rewards in honor of her 80th anniversary, including: NEW – Legendary Golden Armor Wonder Woman Versus Challenge (Oct. 21-28) Available at account level 7, players must use their heroes to take down the Legion of Doom to earn Hero Shards for Legendary Golden Armor Wonder Woman and a chance at her gear. New players will receive a free Silver Wonder Woman by completing the tutorial, and all players will receive a free Starter Pack which includes a 3-star Silver Amazon Wonder Woman, 10 Sim Tickets and 25K Credits. RETURNING – The Warrior Queen Wonder Woman Challenge (Oct. 19-26) Featuring three challenge difficulties (Normal, Heroic and Super Heroic), players must win the fight against Wonder Woman to earn rewards including Warrior Queen Wonder Woman Hero Shards and a chance at her gear. RETURNING – Mythic Wonder Woman Arena (Oct. 19-26) In this competitive multiplayer mode, players must battle to reach the highest tier, earning rewards based their leaderboard placement. Fans who place in the Legendary tier will be awarded 360 Mythic Wonder Woman Hero Shards (which unlocks the character), 600 Arena Metals, 1K Power Gems and 5K Credits. FREE – Player Gifts (Oct. 21-26) Fans can redeem a free player gift every 24 hours for five days straight. These gifts include a chance to get free Hero Shards for the six different Wonder Woman variants in the game, including Classic Wonder Woman.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Classic Wonder Woman Gameplay Reveal (https://youtu.be/cAJzxtp7fms)

The arrival of Classic Wonder Woman completes the Classic Team in Injustice 2 Mobile, alongside Classic Batman and Classic Superman, who were released on their respective 80th anniversaries in their unique comic book cell-shaded styles. Both Classic Batman's and Classic Superman's abilities have been improved, making the Classic Team's synergy stronger than ever. These include: UPDATED – Classic Batman Rework The "Batman Inc." Passive skill now applies to Classic Batman and all Classic teammates, providing a bonus to Attack and Health when they enter combat. The "Power Seize" Passive will now provide Power to Classic heroes when an opponent misses an attack due to being Blinded. Classic Batman will also aid the Classic team by empowering their Swipe attacks with Blind. UPDATED – Classic Superman Rework The "Titanic Strength" Passive skill now applies to all of Classic Superman's Specials. This will deal additional damage to tagged out opponents and decreases the Defense of the current opponent for the remainder of the battle. His Special skill, "Blast from the Past," now also has a chance to steal Power. NEW – Classic Superman Passives A new Passive skill, "Power of the Sun," allows Classic Superman and his Classic teammates to heal up to 26 percent of their Max Health from Power Boosts. Another new Passive skill, "Tough Skin," will allow Classic Superman to grant his teammates up to 40 percent defense.