The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 6: Entei & Raikou

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at some of the set's Pokémon-V which completes the trifecta of Legendary Beasts that began back in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

When the card list for Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies came out, we got a lonely Suicune V and V Full Art that was surely wondering where its Legendary Trio had gone. We finally saw this ferocious Entei and shocking Raikou arrive in Japan show up in Start Deck 100, a series of Japanese-exclusive products which featured mostly reprints with some new hits. The new cards were adapted in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, but one crying shame is that neither of these amazing Legendaries get the Full Art treatment. It's nice to see the Johto Beasts get some love, though, as there are entire eras of the TCG that failed to give the trio their due focus.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.