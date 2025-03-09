Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Core Keeper, Fireshine Games, Pugstorm

Core Keeper Announces New "Bags & Blasts" Update

Core Keeper has a new update coming next week as Bags & Blasts brings with it explosions, a new biome, a new boss fight, and more

Article Summary Explore the Oasis sub-biome in Core Keeper's Bags & Blasts update, featuring new resources and the Drohmble.

Master the Explosives skill tree and unleash new grenade weapon types for dynamic gameplay.

Improve your inventory management with pouches and experience seamless item organization on expeditions.

Challenge Nimruza, Queen of the Burrowed Sands, in one of Core Keeper's largest boss battles yet.

Indie game developer Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games announced a new update coming next week to Core Keeper, as they added the Bags & Blasts update. This update will give players a new sub-biome with the Oasis, a brand new skill tree, a massive new boss fight, and more. We have the details and a trailer here as it will be released on March 10, 2025.

Core Keeper: Bags & Blasts

Discover the sun-drenched sands of the Oasis, a brand-new sub-biome located within The Desert of Beginnings that's home to the adorable Drohmble, a camel-like creature that wanders these bountiful plains. Be sure to ranch these adorable creatures to uncover a valuable (but stinky) resource useful for crafting new mid-late-game weaponry. Prepare for a monumental fight against Nimruza, Queen of the Burrowed Sands, a gigantic super cicada who makes for a royal challenge in one of Core Keeper's biggest boss fights yet. Highly requested by the Core Keeper community, the introduction of Pouches also provides efficient new ways to organize items without taking up an explorer's valuable inventory space. These handy new items allow players to carry resources such as ore, seeds, fish, and valuables in separate, dedicated spaces, making inventory management easier while on long expeditions away from your base.

