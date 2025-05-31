Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Releases Massive Victory Unite Update

The team behind Delta Force released a new massive update for May, giving the game several events and other content for a few months

Article Summary Delta Force drops a massive May 2025 update packed with events and new missions through mid-July.

Victory Unite mode, weekly events, and mobile-exclusive Space City map deliver fresh gameplay variety.

Earn Armament Vouchers, Innocence Tokens, and unique weapon skins by joining special time-limited events.

Includes bug fixes, optimizations, and permanent adjustments to popular reward pools for smoother play.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group released a new update this week for Delta Force, adding some new content along with a slew of events with Victory Unite. As you can see from the dev notes below, they put in a ton of content that will carry the game through mid-July, including new missions, weapons, skins, and a bunch of different activities. You can check out more in the rundown here as the content is now live.

Delta Force – Victory Unite

Warfare now features the new Victory Unite mode. Players must meet certain rank requirements to participate (PC users need Lieutenant rank, while mobile users require Colonel rank). At the start of a match, each faction can nominate commanders through a voting process. These commanders will then issue orders to Squad Captains for combat operations. This week's map is Cracked. The rewards for this include 10 Armament Vouchers, numerous Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), Victory Unite Medal, Title: Victory Unite, Avatar: Field Marshal, Calling Card: Field Marshal.

Mobile-exclusive Space City Normal Operation: Opening Time: 5/30

Access Rules: The new map Space City Normal Operation opens, operating on a 2-hour open, 1-hour closed cycle. We invite you to explore!

Innocence Store – Date: 5/30- 6/15

During this event, complete specific missions to earn Innocence Tokens. These tokens can then be exchanged for rewards, including appearance items from the Playtime series.

Rewards: Complete missions to claim 10 Armament Vouchers, Playtime series weapon appearances, and more.

Siege Mode – Date: 5/30- 6/5

During this event, the Ascension & Threshold maps will be available in Siege mode. Participate to earn valuable rewards! Participate to receive Armament Vouchers, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), and numerous Innocence Tokens!

Paratrooper Raid – Date: 5/30- 6/12

Event Rules: During the event, patrol helicopters will appear at Zero Dam, Layali Grove, and Brakkesh. Haavk soldiers will rappel from these helicopters and patrol the designated areas. Note that Machine Gunners carry higher-value supplies! Complete missions to claim Armament Vouchers and large amounts of Innocence Tokens.

Weekly Events

Luck's Favors – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Just play Operations matches to get rewarded! Event Rewards: Lucky ECMO Pack.

Just play Operations matches to get rewarded! Event Rewards: Lucky ECMO Pack. Warfare Weekly Supplies – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Play matches to receive rewards! Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).

Play matches to receive rewards! Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match). Operations Weekly Supplies – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Play matches to receive rewards! Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Packs, and Layali Grove Keycard Copy Packs.

Play matches to receive rewards! Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Zero Dam Keycard Copy Packs, and Layali Grove Keycard Copy Packs. Expert Choice – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Log in to claim a specific firearm: K437 Assault Rifle. Use it to complete missions for rewards! K437 Assault Rifle, Starfall Weekend Lucky Supply Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards, and more.

Log in to claim a specific firearm: K437 Assault Rifle. Use it to complete missions for rewards! K437 Assault Rifle, Starfall Weekend Lucky Supply Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards, and more. Tekniq Alloy Store – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store. Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.

Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store. Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys. Final Score – Date: 5/30 – 6/5: Exchange Warfare points for rewards. Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.

Exchange Warfare points for rewards. Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers. Joyride Bundle – Date: 5/30 – 6/26: Joyride series weapon appearances (AUG, M250, M870), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint. Obtain with 2,400 Delta Tickets / Delta Coins

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed an issue where purchasing certain Ammo from the Auction House would fail.

Fixed the issue where Level Pack end times were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Assault Helicopter – Gaze was not displayed in the Pass rewards screen.

Fixed missing collision for walls at the staircase in Zero Dam Underground Passage.

Fixed an issue where retrieving Sonic Trap after activation would double mag capacity.

Adjustments

The reward pools for Research – Subrosa and Research – Inky Reflections have been adjusted to be permanent.

