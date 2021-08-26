The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 4

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Darkrai GX: This is perhaps the most menacing that Darkrai has looked in the Pokémon TCG… up until this point. Wait until you see the Darkrai and Umbreon Tag Team Alternate Art as our Sun & Moon coverage advances. Collectors, pay attention to this card, as there is a variant of it that cannot be pulled in packs. There is a card that recreates this exact image but with Darkrai in its Shiny form. It is numbered 88a/147 and was released in a Shining Legends collection.

Gardevoir GX: Now this is a stunning GX. Burning Shadows is all about darkness and action, so this brilliantly pink Gardevoir stands out in a major way. The boldness of this card makes it among my favorite of the set.

Noivern GX: Rounding out the set is Noivern. I've been cracking a lot of Evolving Skies recently so I've come across a lot of Noivern V. I personally think this Pokémon has an underrated design. The intense action of the card doesn't position Noivern in a way where we can really appreciate the full design, but it's still a dynamic and gun GX.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with some Full Art cards.