The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 21: Trainers Begin

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Full Art Trainer section of the set.

Apricorn Maker: In the games, Apricorns are fruits that can be used to make Poké Balls. I have a special affinity for this card, and it's not because of that aspect of the original video games. I simply love cards that showcase the bond between Pokémon and their trainers, which is why I love Character Cards so much. Apricorn Maker is pictured here with an incredibly happy Sunkern, which majorly elevates this Full Art Traner Supporter for me.

Bill's Maintenance: Bill has been a fixture of Pokémon and the Pokémon TCG from the very start. As a researcher, he appears in the Generation One games as well as the anime in the iconic episode where the group encounters the mysterious and massive Dragonite. Bill appeared all the way back in the very first TCG set, Base Set, as a trainer. Now, years later, this is his very first Full Art. Interestingly, he recently also appeared on a Character Rare with Eevee long after Celestial Storm in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

