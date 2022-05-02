The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 7: Electrode GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Electric-types. Or, as the TCG calls them, the Lightning-types.

Voltorb: This is another Ken Sugimori stock art over a new backdrop, which continues to create an old-school, Wizards of the Coat vibe. That vibe permeates the set quite a bit, as we're seeing far more of these in Celestial Storm than other sets so far. While I like sets with a variety of styles I also do like tracing themes throughout expansions, and I appreciate that Celestial Storm manages to offer both diversity of artwork and strong themes. Since one of those themes is Kanto, it makes sense to go back to this classic style of Pokémon card.

Electrode: We get a standard GX for Electrode courtesy of 5ban Graphics, the art-house responsible for more Ultra Rare art in this hobby than any other illustrator during the past three eras. Electrode smirks as waves of electricity crackle off of it, adding brightness to the dark, sunset background. While not the strongest image in the set, it's a perfectly fine GX.

