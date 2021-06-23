The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 3

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Zeraora V: Zeraora is a fan-favorite and has an Alternate Art card later in the set that is a chase card for many collectors as currently the sixth most valuable card in Chilling Reign as of this writing. It looks a bit like the Zeraora GX from Sun & Moon: Lost Thunder but the detail here and the electricity blazing off of this Mythical Pokémon is much more effective.

Articuno V: Wow, this is a stunner. I'd put this up there as my personal second-favorite Pokémon V in the set, right under Celebi. It captures this Legendary Pokémon beautifully, avoids looking too computer-generated, and delivers a simple but effective background with stunning colors that lets the foil shine.

Shadow Rider Calyrex V & VMAX: While I like the VMAX, I do find it a bit busy visually. The V, however, is an effective and striking depiction of this weird, cool, and slightly creepy new Legendary Pokémon.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with more V and VMAX.