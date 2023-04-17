The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 24: Friends In Sinnoh Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith doesn't only wrap up the Galar era but also the 2023 releases themed to Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another Friends in… card from the set.

We've gotten three Friends in… Full Art Trainer Supporter cards in a row. First, we got our debut English-language Friends in… card with Friends in Galar from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Then, we got both Friends in Hisui in honor of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and this card, Friends in Sinnoh illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa, in Crown Zenith. The only Friends in… card that we've never gotten in English is Friends in Alola, which is now an incredibly high-value card in its original Japanese.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.