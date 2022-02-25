The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 10: Ultra Necrozma GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's talk about Ultra Necrozma.

The Sun & Moon era went absolutely all in on Necrozma. I was just writing about how Virizion, who is getting a feature in Japan's latest Battle Region set which is likely to be adapted into our May 2022 Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set, is underrated for a Legendary due to its lack of a huge Pokémon TCG presence. That couldn't be less the case for this specific Ultra Beast. Necrozma appears on dozens of cards from the Sun & Moon era with this Ultra Necrozma GX being the culmination of its various Formes released so far. This specific GX gets five different versions, with this standard GX being the weakest in my opinion when it comes to the artwork. A little better is the SM Black Star Promo version which uses a different illustration. When we start to get good, which we'll cover later, is the gleaming Full Art and brilliant Rainbow Rare versions, which use a much clearer illustration of this unique character design. Finally, this is one of the rare English-language GXs to get a Gold version, which isn't in this set but is rather the chase card of the special expansion Dragon Majesty.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.