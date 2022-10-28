The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 14: Enamorus & Aerodactyl

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some interesting cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin including two Pokémon-V and a Pokémon-VSTAR.

First up, we have Enamorous V in its Pokémon TCG debut. The artist here is 5ban Graphics, who is known for this style of computer-generated, 3D-style image for this style of card. 5ban has long-time been the main contributor to Ultra Rares, especially through the Sun & Moon era. It looks somewhat like N-DESIGN Inc. is also taking over as the new, or at least equal, a contributor to this card style, and they are responsible for the Aerodactyl V. 5ban is back for Aerodactyl VSTAR, and it is surging with the Lost Zone aura which shows up in colorful bands of teal, purple, and magenta gas.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.