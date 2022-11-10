The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 27: Full Art Perrserker

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art Pokémon-V from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's previews feature two region-exclusive forms and one O.G. classic. First, we have Galarian Perrserker V Full Art with artwork by PLANETA Yamashita. This card is simple but effective with a swirling green background that lets the character design take center stage. This alternate evolution of Meowth from the Galar region exudes "try me" confidence in this card, which I like a lot. On the much less confident side of things is the cute but needy Hisuian Goodra who also gets a Full Art V in this set. 5ban Graphics delivers an aquatic blue and green background that I think is likely mucous-themed… but let's not lie to ourselves. Snot aside, it's beautiful! Finally, the Kanto classic Pidgeot gets a Full Art V from Saki Hayashiro who emphasizes the gold in Pidgeot's design for this solid card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.