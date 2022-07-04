The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 20: Tyranitar

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we finish up the Dark-types with a true powerhouse.

It is the undeniable… the Pseudo-Legendary… the Smack Down/Stone Edge beast itself… Tyranitar.

5ban Graphics delivers this Tyranitar GX, giving the Ultra Rare treatment to one of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon. Tyranitar debuted in Gold & Silver along with the Johto region, joining the slim ranks of Pseudo-Legendaries that, at the time, existed solely of Dragonite and itself. The soft coloring of this 3D art piece is a bit airbrushed looking to me which I don' love, but I do appreciate how the warm and light colors of the background serve to make Tyranitar's figure pop. Since its arrival in the TCG with the Neo era that was dedicated to the Johto region, Tyranitar cards have been sought after. A Tyranitar appearance in a set is always notable and sometimes said card even becomes the chase card, as in Sword & Sheild – Battle Styles and the Tyranitar V Alt Art. In Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, though, the Tyranitar cards are trumped by Lugia.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.